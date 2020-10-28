On Nov. 3, cast your vote for our county treasurer, Julie Sorenson. Before being appointed treasurer, she was Shiawassee County’s deputy treasurer. Previous to that, she served, for 13 years, as a township treasurer.
During her time as deputy treasurer, the treasurer (Thomas Dwyer) developed serious health issues and could not carry out the duties of the office. Once he retired, Julie was appointed county treasurer. She moved quickly to reorganize her office, hire a new deputy treasurer, institute a new computer program (BS&A), develop an investment policy for county funds, reconcile all bank accounts and move those accounts to a new bank that offered better service and rates.
Julie and her staff — who are great to work with, by the way — accomplished all this and more during the coronavirus lockdown, with the added difficulty of furloughed work hours.
Julie has the experience. She is trustworthy, honest, patient and understands that she works for you the taxpayer. Her work ethic is unparalleled. She’s got my vote.
John B. Plowman
Shiawassee County Commissioner,
R-District 7
