It strikes me as incredibly petty that the issue of classified documents is even discussed at the present time. The Pentagon, with its entrenched corruption, threw all kinds of paper trash in Donald Trump’s face. He threw it right back at them, as he had every right to do.

All the president’s men, like Richard Nixon’s back-stabbing rats, are pretending innocence.

