It strikes me as incredibly petty that the issue of classified documents is even discussed at the present time. The Pentagon, with its entrenched corruption, threw all kinds of paper trash in Donald Trump’s face. He threw it right back at them, as he had every right to do.
All the president’s men, like Richard Nixon’s back-stabbing rats, are pretending innocence.
What is extremely disgusting is how these traitors try to hide behind the Bible in order to justify their worthless existence.
The military never gave Trump the information he needed to actually start a nuclear war, for fear he would. The false belief that the U.S. president is the most powerful man in the world is nothing but bad propaganda and has led many powerful nations to disrespect the U.S. and its people.
The president is nothing more than a pawn, a tiny grain of sand on an ocean beach. A person has to be mentally ill to believe voting for one person or another will help them with their self-centered objectives.
