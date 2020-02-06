On Monday, the corrupt, dangerous, disingenuous, propaganda-enriched Republican Party is hosting its annual misnamed Lincoln Day Dinner and I think we need true Americans who respect our Constitution and the rule of law to be there.
We need to be there and let them know Russian foreign agents are not welcome in our community. If you would like to join me and other truly patriotic Americans to protest their foreign intrusion into Shiawassee County.
We need both Republicans and Democrats to join us on the 10th and let the Republicans know we are not pleased with their lack of conscience and we will send President Donald Trump and his enablers (confused conservatives, lost Christians and pathological evangelicals) a clear message: Republicans cannot go unpunished for bad behavior.
I am wearing a black armband until justice to show my disdain. There is a way for all Americans to show their concern, you can fly your American flag upside down, the official way to display your flag when the country is in jeopardy as it is now.
As far as the election goes, I think Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren should join together out of Iowa and crush Trump. Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer should join their campaign as treasurers.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.