Recently, a frequent contributor to The Argus-Press’ opinion page pointed out, in his opinion, some of our community leaders’ shortcomings in the handling of the coronavirus.
He went as far as to say some were rubber-stamping President Donald Trump and insinuating our president and his “enablers” would be the cause of someone you know becoming sick, even dying, this summer.
At the very onset of this virus, wasn’t it Trump who closed travel to and from China? Several Democratic leaders deemed him xenophobic.
Who remembers Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scoffing at the very idea COVID-19 was dangerous? Come on down to Chinatown is how she put it.
From the very beginning, Trump has made many hard-call decisions to ensure our safety from this unexpected virus and the Dems wanted to use it to place former Vice President Joe Biden as our president.
The Dems are using every trick in their bag — with the liberal, mainstream media’s assistance — to put their candidate into the presidency.
Trump, say what you will, has been a strong leader for each and all Americans.
Can you truly say Democratic leadership wants to be a good thing for our troubled country? Let that sink in.
Jason Stallcup
Owosso
Editor’s note: During a tour of San Francisco’s Chinatown, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said, “Come, because precautions have been taken.” She also said, “Prevention, prevention, prevention. We want people to be concerned and vigilant. However, we don’t want them to be afraid.”
The first Covid-19 cases in USA were all traced to Europe, not China. So how did a travel ban on China help? It was just smoke and mirrors.
Is Trump really a strong leader, or is he bull-headed? Big difference.
