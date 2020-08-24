It’s hard to believe our president on TV was wailing about his shower head not letting enough water through because his golden locks were gummed up.
At the time, there were 167,000 COVID-19 deaths with a record 1,500 in two days.
A box of rocks has more intellect than the knucklehead with his golden locks. What kind of world are we residing in? Goldy wants to be dictator for life. He should be held accountable for his actions — and non-actions — with the virus.
It’s the 1930s all over again with his goon squads. It’s time for a march on Washington regarding our mail.
There are still concentration camps at the border of Mexico and the U.S.
Jack Erhardt
Durand
