Please accept our thanks and sincere appreciation for your help with Christmas Wishes. Through your efforts many Shiawassee County children had a wonderful Christmas this Holiday Season. Our County residents, businesses, community groups, churches and individuals that come forward each year to adopt low-income children are amazing. The greater the need, the greater the sharing that occurs.
A special thank you to the Old Newsboys who have been our partner in Christmas Giving for many years. All of you rock!
The holiday season has made things even more difficult than usual for people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Living in poverty increases the sense of hopelessness and added to that is the sense of isolation and desperation. Through your actions, you have made Dec. 25 a very special day of the year and a wish come true for many children and families.
Thank you for caring and sharing this Holiday Season.
Rebecca Zemla
Shiawassee County Center coordinator
Capital Area Community
Services
