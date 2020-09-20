A demagogue is a leader who gains popularity in a democracy by exploiting emotions, prejudice and ignorance to arouse some against others, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation.
This term, and the following qualities, can be attributed to our president, Donald J. Trump:
-- Treasonous
-- Void of empathy
-- Morally and financially corrupt
-- Bully
-- Misogynist
-- Lacking integrity
-- Dangerous
-- Disrespectful
-- Pathological liar
-- Egomaniac
-- Incompetent
-- Chaotic
-- Racist
-- Above the law
-- Irresponsible/reckless
-- Bad manners
Is this the person we want as a role model for our children?
Let’s make America respected again. Vote him out.
Constance George
Owosso
