On June 4, 2020, The Argus-Press published an uninformed and disturbing letter. In the letter, the writer revealed his ignorance by asking why protesters aren’t being arrested: They are, in fact, along with neutral members of the press and bystanders, totaling more than 10,000 arrests in the past week.
I’m not writing today just to correct a factual error, though. I am writing because I am dismayed this newspaper gave the writer printed space to call protesters “straight up animals” and “not even human.”
The writer stops short of explicitly naming black people as the object of his dehumanizing statements, but his message comes through loud and clear. Did he write a letter to the editor when college students at predominantly white schools burned couches after athletic events, or call them “a bunch of destructive wild animals?” No.
But this is the exact phrase he used to describe predominantly black protesters. His choice of insult is not a coincidence either; racists in this country have compared black people to animals to justify their deaths and mistreatment for more than 400 years.
No opinion is more important than human life. Nothing can justify stripping away a human being’s personhood. This should not be controversial. Unfortunately, anti-black opinions are not new to this area.
In Malcolm X’s autobiography, Owosso is described as a “White City” where black people aren’t allowed after dark. I’m hoping things can change.
We can’t let the question of whether millions of African Americans should be considered people re-enter the public sphere as a subject of legitimate debate. The writer may be constitutionally guaranteed the right to his dangerous opinions, but he’s not guaranteed the right to circulate them in The Argus-Press.
This kind of hate, which is dehumanizing in the most literal sense, emboldens racists and as a result directly endangers the black community of mid-Michigan.
Daniel Greeson
Bancroft
