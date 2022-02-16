It’s a perfect storm. That’s exactly what our domestic economy is experiencing, as the United States’ recovery roars ahead of every other advanced nation. The unfortunate result of a resurgent juggernaut (in the midst of an unpredictable pandemic) is a reluctant labor force driving up payroll costs; an exaggerated, pent-up demand chasing a sharp reduction in the delivery of goods and services; and a worldwide inability to bring the supply chain up to pre-pandemic efficiency.
This is what is driving 40-year highs in inflationary pressures. And although he doesn’t dare say it, President Joe Biden is truly the victim of his own successes. Unlike Donald Trump, Biden took the pandemic seriously from the first day of his term, as he championed COVID-19 relief legislation which reduced poverty and sharply reduced business failures.
Not one Republican voted for that vital assistance. The president convinced 70% of Americans to become vaccinated, while right-wing media peddled false and dangerous lies about the efficacy of safe vaccines. Biden has overseen the creation of seven million new jobs, reducing unemployment and adding significantly to disposable income, which now wants to be spent.
Because major industries (such as meat processors) reduced production during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, they are now using ever rising demand to raise prices and increase profits without adding a single plant or employee. All of these pressures will inevitably lead to inflation unless and until fear of new variants, and a return to safe workplaces, returns the global economy to some new kind of normalcy.
In the meantime, voters this November have a decision to make: do we want to return to the chaos, corruption and duplicity of Trumpism, or allow rational, fact0driven leadership to prevail. We need to remember the constant stream of Trump lies, leading to the loss of months before any unified COVID-19 response ever began. We need to observe the continuous, nonstop whitewashing of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, lead by the loyal cult of the worst president ever to rise to that high office.
In 246 years, Donald Trump is the only defeated candidate who failed to concede and allow a peaceful transfer of power to occur. It is a stain on America’s global stature and the party of Abraham Lincoln, which has a despicable allegiance to a demagogue they are determined to return to the Oval Office.
Thomas Smith
Durand
