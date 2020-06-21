Love is not enough. This should be clear. There is no question that love is all; but still, not enough. As all resolves to one, the paradox is complexity into the elegantly simple.
There is life, coming out of mystery and seasoned by experience that brings us to where we are. Carried, on the chance and even whim of inscrutable fate, and the vagaries of situation and circumstance, we write our own script and play the role.
Even as all life was strangled out of him, George Floyd, in his dying, voiced a humanity heard around the world. The mystery of sensibility and action persists. What might a slightly different angle of recording accomplish or not? How about the particular players?
This was near a perfect storm and critical mass, proving it being not so much what you are for but what you won’t put up with that matters.
In this magical moment, we are required to be serious and pay attention and not look away and pretend not to see but to understand and love truth and have courage and love and understand what matters.
Understanding is the super food of love. The more one loves, the more one understands, and understanding more, one loves yet more, and over again.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
