A recent letter writer in The Argus-Press accused President Donald Trump of making us “go down with the ship.”
Of course, this triggered the metaphorical juices in this old, white, conservative, patriot, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. In response, I say, congratulations mutineers. Capt. Trump has been forced out and the ship’s command will change in January.
And good riddance. What’d he ever accomplish anyway; besides building a robust ship’s economy, making it harder for pirates and uninvited foreign sailors to board our ship, increasing funding for the defense of our ship and getting out of alliances with those whose real goal is to sink our ship? Yes, the orange-haired, spray-tanned “CO,” is about to go. In his place will be a plug-haired, often-disoriented captain, whom many will watch admiringly as he does the old-man shuffle on his way to the bridge.
We will be hopeful that he does not fall down en route or forget where the bridge is. We can’t wait for him to rescind all those old orders, and issue the new ones. Anybody can come aboard. Feeding, clothing and educating them will be easy. All we need to do is to reduce the pay of the highest-paid sailors and give the new arrivals that money.
In some cases, we’ll just get rid of the old sailors and give their billets to the new sailors. We can also save money by nearly eliminating MPs and the brig, as many of the new captain’s biggest supporters want. No, not because crime will go down, but rather, the definition of crime will change. What we use to call a crime, if committed by a person of a particular race, ethnicity, political or religious ideology or sexual persuasion, will be called a “counseling, trigger event” (no pun intended).
The counselee will be housed in private berths (formerly the brig). What about the victim? There are no victims as there has been no crime. What if the perpetrator does not fit the preceding description? There will always be cells available at the brig for the real criminals.
Anyway, it’s going to be great. All of this is possible. Plus, we can increase our disdain for those statues or symbols on board deemed offensive or insensitive to the aforementioned groups. We’ll send them right to Davey Jones’ locker. And if our new captain doesn’t serve out his full tour of duty? Then ready and eager to take over is the first officer, even though she has never commanded a vessel, not even a rowboat. There is, however, a risk, with her at the helm, of the ship leaning so far to port, that it’ll capsize.
So, will former Capt. Trump take us down with him? No. Our biggest risk of going down is from the explosion of our own torpedoes. They were fired on Election Day and are about to do a 360. Better locate your rafts and Mae Wests.
Charles Robertson
Owosso
