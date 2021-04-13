For about 20 years now, foreign business travelers who use our rails and roads have remarked that our country looks worn down and not so modern any more.
Compared to the Nordic lands, most of the European Union, China, South Korea and Japan, we’ve lost the shine that prosperity brought to mid-20th century America. We’ve let ourselves go, it seems, starting in the 1980s when President Ronald Reagan convinced us government can’t do anything right. When capital growth and unregulated Wall Street extravagance became so ascendant, and government was disempowered, of course our functional environment would degrade.
In a recent report, a board of civil engineers rated the fitness and integrity of our transport networks, energy systems and waterways as 13th among modern nations. In Michigan alone, 7,300 miles of highway are in poor condition. We just saw how the power sectors failed on a grand scale in Texas due to a massive storm. They’d set up a system to serve greed and profit, not practicality, and its breakdown cost many lives. And last spring we watched in horror as two central Michigan dams failed. Roughly 45,000 dams in the United States are older than their planned design life, and all of them are at greater risk as the climate warms and extreme weather events increase.
This week we watched a toxic lake near Tampa slowly poison Tampa Bay. The mining company that owned it took the money and ran, declaring bankruptcy years ago.
Every week, it seems, something big breaks that should have been duly watched and better maintained. And the costs to remedy these issues are far greater than the fees due diligence would have required to keep them up. I wish President Reagan could have seen Sanford last May. One might say the floods that devastated the Tittabawassee basin were predictable, given a reckless, trickle-down economic scam that made the man a hero on Wall Street and brought ruin to America’s main streets and working class. His hand, guided by Alan Greenspan, wrought much destruction. We’re going to hear a lot about infrastructure in the next years. President Joe Biden is pushing a plan to start fixing things and the polls say he’s right to proceed, despite the hefty cost.
But none of this will work unless we attend to a larger issue: a social contract so fragmented that we can’t get much done in America. Civility and the common good, honest business practices, and regard for human dignity are at low ebb. This weekend Sen. Bernie Sanders said it best: “Roads and bridges and tunnels are infrastructure. But I think many of us see a crisis in human infrastructure, when a working class family can’t find good affordable child care, that’s human infrastructure.”
Our social fabric seems as torn and broken as our roads.
Because of this, our troubled political system scuttles along, employing bribery, greed, divisive power plays, cynical paranoia and a cold disregard for anyone outside our cherished faction. Lately, Senate hearings can feel like a knife fight. We’ve lost so much cohesion as a people we cannot even define our mutual interests across parties.
The Old Testament said, “Without a vision, the people perish.” The ecosystem we’ve allowed to run down is just a reflection of dilapidated values and moral scruples in the body politic. A democracy can’t survive without a solid middle class that holds common goals and healthy ideals. Reagan did not grasp this; nor did most of his successors. We’ve been hollowed out by the greed-heads. Unless we unseat them, we’ll see further collapse, human and physical.
The blueprint for fixing this is there in our founding documents. Will we have the will and wisdom to restore our founders’ promises? If not, it will be a long ride down.
David Glenn
Byron
