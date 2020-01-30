When a loved family member or close friend is taken as a result of a fatal accident — by whatever means — it is certainly a devastating time of grieving for the families or close friends of the deceased.
On Jan. 26, the news of a helicopter accident taking the lives of nine people in Calabasas, California, was a widespread account by the TV news media. The most well-known victim of the crash was Kobe Bryant. One of the other eight on board was his daughter, Gianna.
Unfortunately, so much of the reporting was dedicated to Kobe, there was hardly any mention of Gianna, or the others. On an ESPN program (NBA Crunch Time) Sunday night, host Jared Greenberg and guest Kevin McHale — one-time Boston Celtics and now Hall of Fame inductee — spent so much air time discussing Kobe’s greatness and tweets from other sports celebrities, it might have appeared to those not aware of the circumstances of the accident that Kobe was the only victim.
At least (former) President Barack Obama and Shaquille O’Neal referred to Gianna in their tweets. Naturally, the names of the other victims could not be disclosed until family members could be notified. Later that night at the Grammy Awards, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men performed a number in recognition of Kobe … only. Well.
Monday morning on HLN with Robin Meade, she and Melissa Knowles discussed the issue in length in addition to showing various tweets from celebrities and their thoughts about Kobe. Once again, nothing about the fact that others, including Gianna, were victims to be remembered.
Yes, Kobe was an exceptional player, and was said to be an inspiration to young players. I saw many Lakers games on TV highlighting Kobe’s basketball talents; so, yes, it is a blow to the world of sports, but so is it to the family of Gianna and the families of the other victims. They referred to Kobe being so young to be taken away; but so perhaps were some of the others who perished; as noted, 13-year-old Gianna.
I am not discounting the loss of Kobe, but please, let us remember the others in their passing, and give solace to their families and friends. They were not NBA superstars, but they were human beings deserving of notice. I believe there was some irresponsible reporting by the television newscasters and/or their writers.
Marv Sanders
Owosso
