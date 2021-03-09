While I appreciate a recent writer’s interest in my recent letter, I want to point out she did not, in fact, respond to my comments at all, but rather attempted to make it about something it was not.
My letter was specifically about preventing taxpayer-funded abortions by keeping the Mexico City Policy and Hyde Amendment in place — something that has broad bipartisan support, and which the majority of Americans agree with, both men and women.
President Joe Biden promised to unite us, and keeping those policies in place would have help his desired unification. He supported both polices prior to his election as president.
To speak to just one of her several points, she wrote that men have no business speaking to the issue of abortion. I am just a man who feels a calling to stand up for those who cannot speak for themselves, trying to help guarantee their constitutional right to life. I think this was reinforced when I was 16 and saw my brother Michael in a casket; he had died during delivery.
That memory, and countless other proofs of the humanity of the unborn, spur me on to this day. The truth is we all know it is a baby in the womb, that is no longer debatable. I am joined by many people, both men and women, in this endeavor.
There are many choices a woman can make to prevent pregnancy if she cannot afford — or does not want to raise — a child. If a life is still conceived, there is the life-affirming option of adoption. We all must stand together to right a wrong in our society, no matter our gender.
For those women who felt abortion was the only option and are hurting, there is help available at the Right to Life of Michigan web page, rtl.org, then clicking on “find help” at the top and then to “post abortion,” multiple sources of help will appear.
We are not into condemning, but rather into saving them both: the mother and her child.
Dennis Hrcka
Owosso
