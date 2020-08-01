I am the current clerk of Woodhull Township and have been given the opportunity to work alongside my current deputy clerk, Maggie Galilei.
Hiring Maggie was, without a doubt, the best thing our office needed. Maggie has been proficient and excels in any task at hand, giving so much of her time to help keep the office running smoothly while getting records updated and efficiently organized. She can relate with anyone coming into the office for cemetery business or election questions.
I use Maggie’s skills the most for financial bookkeeping.
The skills she possesses are amazing, and her years of service in business is the topping to the cake in many ways. Galilei has the business mind and skills to be the township treasurer. She will give the treasurer duties her 110 percent, and this township will prosper with the extra attention.
Sandy Winans
Shaftsburg
