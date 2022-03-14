As predicted, Donald Trump continues his support of Vladimir Putin. Despite increasing atrocities and obvious war crimes committed by Russian forces, Trump still refuses to directly criticize Putin, instead directing criticism at President Joe Biden and insisting that if he were president Russia would never have invaded Ukraine.
He references his own erratic behavior, incompetence and mental instability as reasons why, hoping that we will forget his overt enthusiastic support of Putin for more than five years. If Trump were still president he would have ignored the invasion, split U.S. public opinion on the war and — having already effectively disbanded NATO and withdrew US troops from Europe, as was his plan — left the rest of Europe wide open to Russian invasion.
Trump will continue to demonize Biden and deflect blame from Putin. And his supporters will follow suit like the obedient fascist cult members that they are. I use the word “Nazi” when referencing these people and their dear leader because they share the same fascist nationalist ideology and rhetoric. The structure and growth of the “MAGA” and Nazi nationalist fascist entities are parallel. Also, most Trump supporters don’t understand the definition of the word fascist, much like they don’t understand the meaning of words like communist or socialist.
Everything is always in the most simple and basic terms for these people. They have proven that they will do anything that Trump tells them to — including supporting Russia. The same fascist racist, nationalist ideologies are shared by the Putin regime and the Trump MAGA movement. The support of Putin and Russia in both rhetoric and action by Trump and other Republicans is treasonous.
It is both anti-American and anti-human.
Trump, and Republican lawmakers and voters who support him, are enemies of the United States and enemies of humanity.
Jeff Carmody
Owosso
