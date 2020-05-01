Having been in business for nearly 50 years, I have dealt with people from all walks of life, mostly with fond memories. These people have been around the globe from businesses I have owned, from import business to domestic.
Once in a while, someone stands out to go way beyond what is required of them and even what might be expected. Shiawassee County has one of those stars in Justin Horvath, the CEO/President of the Shiwassee Economic Development Partnership. I am not a resident of Shiawassee County; however, I do business in the county.
Following Justin’s daily updates on dealing with COVID-19 and information that is provided on programs to to receive assistance with the government recovery programs has been outstanding. I know his efforts in keeping everyone informed went far beyond 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
I would like to say thank you, Justin, for all your hard work.
Bill Moore
A-1 Mobile Storage Leasing
