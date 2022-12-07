This Tuesday votes were in for the Senate run-off election in Georgia. This race has garnered a good deal of attention in the media because of the gaffes and bizarre statements made by the GOP hopeful — former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker.
Last week at a rally for Walker’s opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, former President Barack Obama made light of one of Walker’s more bizarre pronouncements. With the smooth timing of a stand up comedian, the former president observed “Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia, like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf. This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself — when I was seven.”
Meanwhile, Walker delivered a malapropism that topped anything he’s uttered before. With Senators Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham flanking him, he said “This election is about more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people.” Cruz and Graham somehow managed to keep their composure and nodded in agreement.
This gives us occasion to examine the notion of the the “Freudian slip” — defined as an error in speech or memory which occurs due to the interference of an unconscious or subdued wish or train of thought — so-called because of Dr. Sigmund Freud’s examination of the phenomenon in his 1901 book “The Psychopathology of Everyday Life.”
Following Walker’s comment the media was chock with allusions to Freud’s discovery. But many of these references miss the complexity and scope of the term. The key to discerning this mix-up of the tongue involves appreciation of the embarrassment that usually follows its utterance. It’s because the unconscious has spoken and revealed the truth in the speaker. The unconscious is that reservoir of feelings and intentions you do not want to know. Humiliation often arises when the mask falls and an unintended verity spills out.
Former president Donald Trump promoted and encouraged Mr. Walker to run, then turned his back on him, offering cheap words but no cash. Walker’s handlers have tried to cover this up by saying they didn’t want Trump to come to Georgia anyway. For Walker what’s at stake is his value and identity as a manly person, worthy of the support of a vaunted, hyper-masculine father figure. Instead of being validated, Walker is just one in a long line of ghosted, former allies. In other words, Trump set him up, and emasculated him. No wonder a healthy erection would be a reassuring sign that one has recovered from such a narcissistic blow. His unconscious knows this even if his everyday mind doesn’t. And so it spoke. Indeed, “This erection is about the people.” And him, as a whole man.
It is unlikely that a hard campaigner like Walker would succumb to something so trivial as getting less votes than his rival. I predict this full-blooded, upright fellow will stand up for himself quite ably and, following Mr. Trump, declare himself winner even if his plunges into the political world prove flaccidly ineffectual. My hope is he won’t imitate Trump in claiming victimhood if he loses. We’ve had enough of that, don’t you think?
