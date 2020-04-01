When will Americans wake up and see how rude, reckless and narcissistic, as well as being a pathological liar this president is?
Now an Asian family of three was stabbed in Midland, Texas, because this president calling this virus “the China Virus.” He does this intentionally. His reckless behavior has placed all of us at risk in one way or another.
In his daily news conference on the virus, he again has been caught in yet more outright lies. He said the governors were happy with their supplies and it was a great call. The media got ahold of the recording of the phone call with some of the governors and it proves yet again the direct opposite.
The governors are begging for much more; they still don’t have what is needed in the vast majority of the states in the U.S.
What does this president have to do to get his supporters to hold him accountable and remove him from office? I hope the day comes very soon when he is removed from office, maybe by way of yet another impeachment trial, in handcuffs and face criminal charges for his behavior.
Maybe he and Rudy Giuliani can share a prison cell.
Debbie Goschke
Owosso
