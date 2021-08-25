It never ceases to amaze me how easily rural Donald Trump supporters and those on the religious “right” (which to these folks means every other religion and religious interpretation are wrong), are rankled by views different than the homogeneous viewpoints they are immersed in. They can dish out the hate against women, other races and ethnicities, you name it, but they sure as heck can’t take it when they hear an opposing view.
I for one appreciate Jeff Carmody’s intelligent, educated and insightful letters, and I hope he keeps them coming. He is the first man that I know of in this region to ever publicly express such strong condemnation of the misogynistic, fundamentalist Christianity which does indeed brainwash people in this area into believing that men are superior to women, and that women should stay in their place and “shut up.”
I don’t appreciate this commentary from a man who is using his veteran status to tell everyone else that if they don’t love Trump, they should just “shut up.” That’s not what the First Amendment tells us to do and that isn’t a view that expresses tolerance of free speech. Revering the First Amendment entails tolerating radically differing views that you do not agree with.
That writer does not speak for all veterans in the area as he claims to. There are just as many veterans, and even more active duty service members, who have been terrified and terrorized by the damage that former president Trump has done to our constitutional rights and to our democracy, as well as the increased risks they faced due to Trump’s hate-filled, asinine rhetoric.
Letters to the editor should be civil. Please stop smearing people you don’t agree with. Use your words rather than telling others to “shut up.”
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
