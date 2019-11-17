Go figure, blaming the media for the headline being wrong. I fully understood, “He is another JFK,” and I took the writer to task for that.
No factual errors? Improving the economy? It was already improving vastly from the depression we were led into by George W. Bush. The result? Highest deficits in our history from huge tax cuts for rich.
Drain the swamp? Donald Trump’s cabinet has surely done that. They are running away in droves. No collusion is very debatable, but obstruction is not. Where would you be if you ignored subpoenas or told your family, staff or ordinary people to do the same?
Doesn’t need a government job to pack his wallet? Of course not. He was given millions by his daddy and subsequent bankruptcies left him flush in cash; that and not paying taxes.
And I let a fifth-grader read my letter and nowhere could she find the word angel. The writer imagined that.
I decided to do a little internet digging as the writer suggested, but I inserted Trump instead of JFK: bigot, narcissist, misogynist, bully, racist, tax evader, adulterer, serial liar, dictator, obstructionist, pays prostitutes to keep quiet during campaign, self-proclaimed smartest person in the world (The Chosen One), foreign affairs failure and fraudulent Trump University.
Other references included that he is anti-science, and he destroys the environment. He’s a draft dodger, bankruptcy queen, can’t spell, threatens schools if they release his grades, uses Twitter for threats and name calling, likes to grab women by the crotch, nationalistic, encourages corruption, hates immigrants — even those who have fought and died for the United States, supports white supremacy, brags of 109 months of job growth — but he’s only been here for 33, trys to destroy the media, questions judges’ ruling only because of judges’ heritage, doesn’t pay contractors for work at Trump properties, and won’t pay millions of dollars owed to cities for costs of his rallies.
There are many more things that he is an angel for, but I’m hitting my word limit. Other than these, he’s really a swell guy.
You really need to set your standards higher.
Ray Gadd
Bennington Township
