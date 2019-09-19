It is clear that many have caught on to the common sense message of Elizabeth Warren: The system is rigged and we have to fix it. The hijacking of the economy by the financial elites and global corporations has been going on for 40 years.
The time is here for some fundamental system updating and bold thinking. Let’s face it, many took a flyer on Trump because they thought he was the one to drain the swamp. Now, that hand has gone bust.
Warren will drain the swamp and she knows where the drains are located. She will not be bought off or scared off by the powers-that-be special interests who so greatly fear her. Just consider who is in the front ranks of her opposition; and be sure you know who she is.
Firstly, let go of the Massachusetts thing. She is from Oklahoma, educated at the University of Houston and Rutgers Law School, whose renown later landed her at Harvard. She even taught at the University of Michigan in 1985.
A mother of two, an academic and registered Republican until the mid-1990s, Sen. Warren became an oft-cited expert in public policy regarding bankruptcy and consumer finance.
Warren might best be understood in the context of a particular 10-year political battle she waged and, some might say, lost. In 2005, an emergent Republican majority aligned with Wall Street and financial interests, passed legislation to weaken Chapter 7 bankruptcy and tip the scales further against the average family.
Three years later, you might remember, those same venal interest groups plunged the country into the Great Recession. Perhaps as much as anyone, Warren understood and was appalled at the harm done to the American people by the elite financial operators and manipulators.
In 2010, following the election of President Barack Obama, Warren, a passionate advocate of consumer rights, was identified to head the newly created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was her realization. Scared-to-death Republicans, who couldn’t stop the bureau, were able to scuttle Warren’s oversight and directorship.
The next year, Elizabeth Warren announced her intention to run against Scott Brown, a Tea Party Republican who was somehow elected to the Senate after Ted Kennedy’s death. And, of course she won decisively.
And now, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is on a trajectory to claim the Democratic nomination next year. She has a plan for almost every public policy issue impacting Americans. Read them and notice the consistent focus and forward-looking fairness and acuity of her understanding.
Ask yourself, what do you disagree with her regarding what she stands for and offers? I believe that six months of campaigning, in opposition to Trump, will so clearly reveal her honest vision for the country that she will become the first woman president of the United States.
Again, read her famous policy plans on her website and see if she isn’t representing your greater interests as a citizen and countryman, at this crucial time. You can be sure she will not be outworked, and that she will not be out-fought, and that she knows where Wisconsin is.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
