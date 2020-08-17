Thank God we finally will have a president who is not afraid of the virus and will work to nationalize our response.
President Joe Biden is on the case. His first and most potent defense of the people is to issue a directive that every time we leave the house/home, masking must be done. Our friends of science say our future can be earned if we can do this and if we can test unrestricted and follow up for just three months.
Memorial Healthcare has drive-thru testing, but only if the test is required by a health professional. This is not what our friends say. Our real men of science say this needs to be done. Testing must be unrestricted if the plan is going to work.
Hooray for President Biden/VP Harris. Get ’er done.
Local governments need to comply instead of supporting outliers like the police and sheriffs departments if we are going to be successful.
Thomas Ford
Owosso
Please see August 17, 2020 Article for full details. Expanding Options
Memorial Healthcare launches drive-thru testing site
FACT: Memorial now offers Drive Thru Covid 19 testing with or without a physician's request.
Memorial Healthcare has announced it is now able to assist anyone without a physician order or insurance with testing.
The cost of testing at the local sites depends on such factors as whether the patient has insurance or a doctor has issued a testing order. Most health plans cover diagnostic testing for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket cost when ordered by a physician indicating testing is medically necessary.
Those with no insurance are charged a $25 administrative fee.
