After reading the Saturday edition of The Argus-Press, I winced at the article about Corunna receiving a grant to spruce up the neighborhoods a bit, paint a mural, buy park benches, “etc.”
I have limited knowledge of grants, but I do know they are applied for months or even years before you receive them. I am not pointing a finger at the city of Corunna as grants are, for the most part, getting back some of your tax dollars. My complaint now is aimed at the state of Michigan. Why hasn’t it put a hiatus on funds for non-essential projects at this time of unknowns. It kind of makes the word pandemic a ruse.
The health communities are screaming for supplies, buildings and research dollars. Health workers are on the verge of collapse from not only work, but lack of supplies or an end in sight for this malady. Surely, we’re in a financial crisis coupled with an unknown health virus, and no immediate and positive answers from our leaders.
Several of them may have even dumped their millions of dollars of stock in health care businesses, at a time when they sorely need the money. Who are we to believe? Rumors and lies run rapid and spread faster than the virus before us.
The words of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill now come to my mind. The city of London was bombed nightly for weeks, and suddenly there was a pause. A resident asked Churchill if the bombing was over. He replied, This is not the beginning of the end, only the end of the beginning.” And so it is with us.
Keith Johnson
Corunna
