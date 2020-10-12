For months the president of the United States has certainly been briefed daily on the FBI’s investigation of the terrorist plot to commandeer the government of the state of Michigan.
And yet Donald Trump never once picked up the phone to express his concern for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s safety or presidential support to bring every resource of the federal government to bear in assisting Michigan state law enforcement in bringing these criminals to justice.
After more than a dozen arrests and the announcement of the deadliest insurrection plot since Oklahoma City — Trump once again refused to proclaim his support for the integrity of our Michigan government; and rather than condemning this conspiracy (by militia people showing support for Trump’s summer urging to “liberate Michigan”), the president attacked Whitmer’s leadership during this terrible moment of history.
Imagine for a moment the outcry had President Barack Obama failed to invoke federal support, let alone acknowledge, an identical plot from the left to violently bring about a coup in Montana?
Like so many other outrageous, inexplicable decisions by this president, this renders every authentic patriot speechless. But coming from a man so devoid of honor that he has referred to veterans as “losers” and “suckers,” it is impossible to be shocked by his contempt for a governor whose life was threatened and whose state was under siege.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(1) comment
She is a woman and a Democrat! Did you expect anything else?
