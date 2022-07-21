I am supporting Marlene Webster for re-election to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners. I encourage you to also support Ms. Webster at the polls Aug. 2. I have known Marlene for many years. She always strives to be fair to the parties in any transaction. She is knowledgeable and studies the issues at hand.
She is a professional lady in all she does and is very community-minded, as she is involved in many other capacities in this area. The board of commissioners have been under attack for the last couple of years. In my opinion, Marlene took the lead role in resolving whatever the issues were. Please consider your vote for Marlene Webster on Aug. 2.
