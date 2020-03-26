The holder of the “green felt pen” marker again takes pen in hand to make a bracket around the headline on Page 4 of The Argus-Press’ March 24 issue.
“FACT CHECK” is encircled. He also picks up his calculator to emphasize what a high percentage of those contracting COVID-19 recover.
I highly recommend that those who read The Argus-Press thoroughly process the sub-title: “Virus outbreak means (mis) information overload: How to cope.”
This is precisely the point my letter covered, for which I was criticized. I still maintain we are overloaded with too much (mis) information, especially from the social media and from non-professional people who are venting their opinion.
But, after all: “It is news.”
James Crawford
New Lothrop
