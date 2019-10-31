This is a dismal time of the year. I am not referencing autumn, which is increasingly the most wonderful and salubrious of our seasons. I am also not thinking of the measure of dread we must all experience in degree with the looming onset of the holidays and the polar vortex.
No, I am referring to the Medicare open enrollment period, which this year is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Every American approaching age 65 will be drafted by Medicare. And, as with an earlier military draft, you will have little choice, effectively none. Once joined, you become like chum for the insurance sharks to leisurely feed upon.
Presently, we are in the midst of the frenzy season, where the corporate insurance villains take turns tormenting their potential victims with competing visions of vulnerability and privilege. The television ads themselves are a kind of torture in their multiplicity and lameness.
Understand, the health insurance corporations add no value in the delivery of health care. Instead, they are a significant cost factor, representing as much as 30 percent of each dollar spent for medical care.
In truth, the health insurance industry is a bloated parasite leeching on the behemoth that is the United States health care system.
In 1960, Americans spent 5 percent on health care as percent of GDP. Today that figure is near 20 percent, a vast amount in today’s economy, amounting to $3.65 trillion in 2018. Insurance interests have lobbied long and hard to get as big a bite as they could wrench away from the citizen corpus.
A younger friend was much surprised to learn that retirees still need to pay monthly for Medicare, not to mention the deductibles, gaps, caps and denials. Our national health system has for generations defined health care as if in arm lock by insurance interests.
Beyond the basics (parts A and B), which you still pay for, Medicare has been “planned” to require extra payment. This comes into play when you reach a certain age and understand intimately all that goes into human health.
Have eyes, teeth, ears, a brain? This is where the sharks feed during frenzy season. The various “plans” and “parts” created and sold to take advantage of the American preference for privilege over rights, now reaches the letter N.
Consider the huge costs insurance corporations spend to compete and ensure their position in this growing market of older Americans. That amount is dwarfed by the profits they enjoy in the rigged system that is American health care.
Rich Labdon
Owosso
