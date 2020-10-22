I am voting Joe Ibarra for Sheriff because he is honest and he will protect the community.
He’s fair, but he takes his job seriously. He’s all about the people and public safety. You will not meet many people who are very genuine like Joe Ibarra.
Shannon Thomas
Perry
