It is a barrage of hate. While Democrats are documenting their legislative achievements over the past year, Republicans are saturating their ads with hate: hate for teachers, hate for women’s reproductive rights, hate for LGBQ minorities — it is the very definition of cruel bigotry.

Republican candidates claim to have answers to Vladimir Putin’s war and its global inflationary result. I have yet to see one single specific legislative proposal. Many GOP U.S. Senators even voted against the last bill to provide essential military assistance to the Ukraine.

