It is a barrage of hate. While Democrats are documenting their legislative achievements over the past year, Republicans are saturating their ads with hate: hate for teachers, hate for women’s reproductive rights, hate for LGBQ minorities — it is the very definition of cruel bigotry.
Republican candidates claim to have answers to Vladimir Putin’s war and its global inflationary result. I have yet to see one single specific legislative proposal. Many GOP U.S. Senators even voted against the last bill to provide essential military assistance to the Ukraine.
Here in Michigan they only want to appeal to wealthy donors like the DeVos family by delivering mammoth tax breaks, depleting the budgets of local schools, police and fire departments and hospital services. It is the same old agenda of shifting resources from average Michiganders to the politically powerful 5%.
Meanwhile they ask us to vote for “election-denying, insurrectionist-sympathetic” men and women who want nothing more that to see Donald Trump violently seize the White House. When will the party of Lincoln finally reject hatred, racism and bigotry; and once again appeal to “the better angels of our nature?”
