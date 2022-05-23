It is difficult to have a reasoned debate on a specific issue (namely whether or not military-style, high-capacity magazine weapons should be available on demand) when the proponent of such a position attempts to dilute their arguments with every “talking point” of the very political party they claim not to be part of.
Where to begin? A recent letter writer made an absurd accusation that conscientious political leaders (of both parties), in a concerted effort to save lives, unfairly placed medically sound limitations on public gatherings and business activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Very likely, using their logic — by eliminating masking and allowing unfettered access during the height of the pandemic — the death plateau we have now suffered would have vastly exceeded one million lost souls. On the contrary, experts in pandemic medicine now tell us that, had everyone listened to the best science and used preventive measures, over 320,000 lives could have been saved.
But like so many voices who cannot or will not defend the proliferation of weapons, which have only one purpose — to kill as many human beings in the shortest possible period of time — the attempted rebuttal to my arguments relies completely upon political demagoguery and overt bigotry. What possible relevance, for instance, can the murder of George Floyd and resultant protests of police conduct have to do with the availability of combat assault weapons and their inevitable presence at virtually every mass shooting?
Furthermore, no serious legislator of either party has proposed the elimination of policing in America; on the contrary, President Joe Biden has urged all jurisdictions to immediately apply COVID-19 relief money (passed this year without a single GOP vote) to increase the numbers and training of all police departments. The writer also suggests that reformation of “bail” terms is somehow the chief cause of rising violent crime. On the contrary, crime rates (along with those of suicides and drug addictions) are acknowledged, by every serious analyst, to have risen because of the pandemic and its profound economic and health stresses. The languishing of thousands of nonviolent defendants in jail, waiting months for their day in court, has exacerbated the inequity of being poor in America.
I submit that the acquisition of a combat-style assault rifle makes no more sense than owning a .30-caliber Gatling gun or a Stinger anti-tank missile. There is a reason civilians are prohibited from owning these weapons, which transform every venue in which they appear into a terrorist battlefield.
Thomas Smith
Durand
