There is a concerning new trend surfacing in Michigan amid the rising COVID-19 cases — people are delaying their healthcare and putting off critical medical appointments due to the current global health crisis. Emergency room visits are down throughout the state while hospital admissions are on the rise. Delaying health worries, essential procedures, and visits due to the pandemic can, in turn, make health matters considerably worse. We are seeing community members coming into Memorial Healthcare in much more severe conditions due to delaying their initial health visit.
There are common misconceptions that hospitals and other medical facilities are COVID-19 ‘hotspots’ and entering these facilities will put people directly at risk of contracting the virus. In 2020, 40% of adults reported avoiding medical care due to fears of contracting COVID-19, according to a Centers for Disease Control survey. In actuality, hospitals and medical facilities throughout the country follow strict guidelines to keep both patients and staff safe.
Postponing healthcare can have a domino effect on the body. Deteriorating physical health from prolonged medical visits can have a damaging impact on a patient’s mental health in a time when pandemic-related factors are already doing so. Seeking proper care can ease both the mind and potential physical ailments. In light of the current health climate, many healthcare providers, including Memorial Healthcare, now offer telehealth communications with patients for personalized medical needs. Telehealth appointments alleviate any concerns around COVID-19 while still providing needed medical attention.
There is a severe global health crisis, but that does not discredit other serious illnesses, injuries, or infections. Schedule physicals, mammograms and therapy sessions that have been put on the back burner for the past year. Proper and timely medical care is essential and should always be a top priority.
Dr. Anthony Patsy
Memorial Family Medicine
