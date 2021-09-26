The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners rammed through another round of bonuses for county government workers at Thursday’s meeting.
They have once again demonstrated serious errors in judgment by rushing to “fix” their egregious attempt to line their own pockets via criminal misappropriation of public funds. The legality of using ARPA funds for government employee bonus payments has yet to be clarified; but here they go again, rushing in like fools to out-do themselves in their demonstrated incompetence.
Furthermore, it is extremely disappointing that no board member has advocated for non-governmental front-line workers. What about all the grocery store workers who kept food on our tables and basic necessities stocked for us throughout the pandemic? What about nursing home workers and medical personnel who faced more risks than any government workers did? What about child care staff, restaurant employees, teachers and paraprofessionals?
ARPA funds were intended to be used substantially to compensate the most essential front-line workers. Why have privately employed front-line workers been completely neglected in these negotiations? Why are clerical staff and supervisors being given priority when they faced no greater health risks than every single other worker in America? Why on Earth is the default mode of this board to always give favors to select county government personnel?
Additionally, the amounts of workers’ payments should be determined based on the health risks faced by essential workers; not based on their current salary, as the board has done. The most essential workers in this county also happen to be the lowest paid. The board is obviously so entrenched in its cronyism that it is incapable of thinking outside its own narrow box of corruption and utter disregard for the wishes of its constituents.
There are four board members who need to be removed from office immediately — this can’t wait until next year. Supposedly Commissioner John Plowman was set to resign his position. What happened? He should indeed resign, along with commissioners Jeremy Root, Cindy Garber and Gary Holzhausen. The board also should have fired County Coordinator Brian Boggs this week. Where, oh where, is their sense of duty as public servants?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
Their sense of duty as public servants ends at the feeding trough, as they have so amply demonstrated.
