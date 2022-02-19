The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ February meetings have been prime examples of their hypocritical double-standards when it comes to “the rules.” They are quick to pounce on any perceived infraction by a citizen speaker; whereas, they break the rules at every turn in order to lash out at their critics.
Two of the most obnoxious commissioners, John Plowman and Cindy Garber, violated parliamentary procedures this week as well as general standards of decency and civility that county residents expect from their elected representatives.
Plowman and Garber, along with former commissioner Jeremy Root, were the subjects of recall attempts by their constituents for their theft of American Rescue Plan Act funds and their lengthy histories of misconduct in office.
Root was forced to resign in disgrace. Plowman and Garber will share the same fate. All of the wayward county commissioners will be prosecuted and the citizens of this county will be made whole at their expense. They are truly the most deplorable of elected representatives.
To the criminals who sit on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, take notice: Your time is coming. That’s not a threat; that’s a promise. Resign before you are forced out. The longer you wait for the inevitable outcome, the more retributive justice your victims will be entitled to seek through legal and equitable remedies. You will lose at your own games. The citizens of this county don’t play around.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
