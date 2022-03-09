I listened to President Joe Biden’s speech to the nation and couldn’t help but notice that he took a page out of some of Donald Trump’s speeches. For example: “Buy American.”
What did Trump do for the United States?
1. Brought manufacturing back to our country.
2. Cut taxes so they could come back; the citizens also got tax breaks.
3. Made America energy efficient; we were exporting oil and gas.
Look at the price of gas. Today, my local gas station is at $4.17. We never did need to import oil. We have our own. The southern border was secure.
Since Biden has been in office he’s forcing electric cars. How much electricity will that take?
Mike Huckabee stated “The writing on the wall is becoming clearer and clearer. The American people don’t want to live in Sleepy Joe Biden’s socialist utopia.”
I agree.
As far as I’m concerned, Trump can’t get back quick enough. Russia, China and North Korea wouldn’t be doing what they are now. Trump got the United Nations to pay their fair share.
God is in charge of everything anyway. I believe He put Biden in as President to wake the American people up to realize how good we had it.
Gary Kiger
Owosso
(1) comment
Yes! Wake up everyone, how do you like living in Biden's expensive world?
