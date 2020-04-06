Do people in this country want to be like China? If they don’t pay attention, that is where we’re headed.
The United States needs to be self sufficient. We need to stop depending on China for things we can do ourselves. OK, some of you don’t like President Donald Trump. Who do you want running this country? Someone who supports China and what they do to doctors who try to warn the world about a virus?
If you like the way China is run, why are you still in the United States enjoying your freedoms?
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso Township
