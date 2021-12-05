Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett deliberately ignored the well-established personhood of women and their constitutional right to self-determination in her line of questioning in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Justices Barrett, Kavanaugh and Thomas have been almost cartoonish in their transparency about their intentions since the day conservatives obtained majority status on the Court.
Their inappropriate and unethical pandering to the radical religious right has given Americans who sincerely care about the legitimacy of the rule of law grave concerns about where the Supreme Court is leading our nation. Furthermore, those of us with sincerely-held religious views other than hard-right Christian nationalist views have been left to wonder whether we will soon lose our religious freedoms.
Does the Constitution protect only the religious freedom of people who believe that Yahweh/Jehovah is the supreme deity? It doesn’t require a law degree to answer correctly that it does not. Yet Christian nationalists who believe that Yahweh placed men above women in all affairs and ordered women to be subservient to men under threat of violence for disobedience have rigged our electoral process, federal judiciary and the Supreme Court to impose a new world order on all Americans.
What would Jesus do about all of this, one might ask? Well for starters, Jesus might remind power-hungry crusaders that he was a Jew, despite the denials of this obvious fact by Christian extremists. A Jewish rabbi would likely educate his “flock” about the Jewish principles undergirding the moral and legal basis for rights to abortion care. Some of these principles are as follows:
n A woman’s life, her physical and emotional pain, and her decision-making ability take precedence over those of a fetus.
n Existing life is always sacred and always takes precedence over that of a fetus.
n A woman possesses the freedom to apply the principles of her religious tradition without needing to answer to any mortal person who holds conflicting religious views.
Is the Supreme Court capable of declaring that all religions have equal protections under the Constitution? The conservative majority is asking for a constitutional battle the likes of which this country has never seen before. To the radical extremist Justices on the Supreme Court who are eager to get on with their business of destroying our great nation and everything it stands for, I caution them that they better be right.
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.