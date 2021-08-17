A recent letter regarding the termination of an assistant prosecutor offers the possibility of the incident to be used constructively by opening a new doorway for what I would call a “redemptive accountability approach” to substance misuse and addiction. The best policies have the most variety of tools that can be individually tailored to make punishments more effective.
The millennial generation has been treated to zero tolerance policies their entire lives. Although being tough is valued in both society proper and underground subcultures, policies which aim for maximum toughness without a counterbalancing measure of intelligent design of consequences have never, ever achieved their intended outcomes.
At some point we have to ask ourselves why mass incarceration as a response to substance use and abuse has been such a spectacular failure. There is a small but real window of opportunity here to choose a more creative remedy than merely zero tolerance for mistakes and personal failings. Although it is not my place to interfere with personnel matters that don’t affect the public, some of my most valued career mentors have taught me by their example that blunt endings can be turned into new beginnings, even at the very same job.
There are plenty of dopamine hits to be enjoyed when one ventures down memory lane. For “Mad Men” fans, many of us learned about work spaces of the 1970s through watching the characters drink alcohol and chain smoke routinely while at the office. We’ve gone from anything goes to zero tolerance for anything. Has anyone found that happy medium yet?
Theresa Rathwell
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.