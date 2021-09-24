Commander in Chief Joe Biden heroically took the initiative and pulled the troops out of Afghanistan, thereby precipitating the most disasterous foreign policy blunder of recent times.
Then the excuses started coming: It was Donald Trump’s fault, it was the intel, he did it so his successors wouldn’t have to.
The problem is that as commander in chief, he is part of the military and as such, subject to military guidelines — namely that a commander has no excuse for being surprised by the enemy. No excuse means no excuse.
President Biden stands alone; responsible for the chaos, confusion and tragedy as the result of his decision.
Move over, Gen. Walter Short and Adm. Husband E. Kimmel. Make room in the dustbin of history for another failed commander.
Thomas J. Bulson Sr.
Owosso
Editor’s note: Gen. Short and Adm. Kimmel were blamed for improperly preparing military forces in the Pacific, particularly in Hawaii, for a possible Japanese attack in 1941.
So it's the Commander and Chief responsibility for thinking that Covid wasn't real? It is his responsibility. Right?
