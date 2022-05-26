Those that push for the right to own assault/battlefield style weapons make the most convincing argument for homeschooling. There, under armed guard and in the safety of your own home, your children will become a reflection of your distorted sense of entitlement, history and reality.
Your kids, your curriculum — no more reliance upon that highly qualified, underpaid babysitter (teacher) you need to go about your busy life. Also, active shooter drills may take on a totally different twist — “Quick, bring me that 5.56 and that stack of high-capacity magazines, this 7.62 is too hot to handle!” Plus, you’ll up the challenge for like-minded zealots to fulfill their fantasies when you empty the classrooms of the sitting ducks they prey upon.
Yes sir, ya wanna be prepared for that “Road Warrior” apocalypse that’s just around the corner — not to mention a civil war that you-know-who is begging for.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot stood up for the gun lobbyists when he lamented in a social media message that he was “embarrassed” that Texas had slipped to second behind California in number of firearms. His solution? Buy more guns.
For the obstructionists that haunt the halls of Congress: “Denial” ain’t a river in Africa.
Mike Martin
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.