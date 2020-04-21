Donald Trump once had a “reality show” called The Apprentice; now he’s putting on a “fantasy show ” in the format of “briefings” that showcase his chimeric notions about himself, his role as president and the health crisis at hand. Since he can’t indulge himself with rallies now, he hopes to bask in the glory of looking presidential with daily press briefings. But these exercises don’t really inform. In the words of the historian Jon Meacham, they seem to be “infomercials” calculated to secure the coming election.
These “briefings” follow a familiar pattern: first, he reads a prepared report in a deadpan manner; second, he brings in an expert to elaborate on some point; then he takes questions from the press. This last phase mostly involves avoiding straight answers to legitimate questions. When someone presses for clarity or questions his version of reality he turns churlish and denigrates them, sometimes losing his temper and calling them “nasty.” What should be sober updates on a matter of dire concern devolves into fits of temper, defensive avoidance and callow self promotion. What’s remarkable is his seeming unawareness that these performances are hurting him. By putting his insecurities and worst character flaws on high display, he doesn’t look presidential — he looks childish, uninformed, self-pitying and bitterly paranoid.
In a parallel universe Governor Andrew Cuomo does daily briefings that exemplify competence, knowledge, calm maturity and true empathy for the casualties of this awful plague. Now that guy is presidential.
Last week the Wall Street Journal advised Mr. Trump to stop his briefings. The pundit Steve Schmidt called them the “6 o’clock follies.” Citing the amount of poor advice he was delivering, Rolling Stone Magazine declared the briefings were a “circus” and a “danger to public health.” The Guardian said “Erratic behavior, tolerated in the past, is now seen as downright dangerous.”
Let’s hope he keeps it up. His approval numbers are sinking. My favorite current, comforting fantasy is him at the podium cursing a CNN reporter, foaming at the mouth, and finally screaming “That’s it. I quit.” Then mild-mannered Mike Pence steps up and Mr. Trump goes to Florida to work on his putting game. And stays.
Who knows? It might happen.
David Glenn
Byron
