As I read and reread Mr. Richard Mauer’s Jan. 19 encore (a second reading was necessary to be certain I wasn’t imagining the text) I was once again struck by Managing Editor Dan Basso’s continuing editorial generosity — and the commitment of The Argus-Press to publish all points of view.
The problem Basso faces is that Maurer is not issuing a “point of view.” He is a propagandist, committed to one objective: to perpetuate the hate and bigotry of an authoritarian racist with whom he finds comfort.
The Argus-Press, by its allegiance to the First Amendment of the Constitution, is ethically bound to tolerate what Maurer wishes other readers to absorb.
And so those of us who seek a civil, respectful public debate must endure yet another lowest, common denominator. Maurer, the anti-democratic behavior of your like-minded countrymen on Jan. 6 cannot be exonerated or defended by hatred. Nearly 60 years ago, another purveyor of racial vitriol was determined to prevent the federally ordered integration of all Alabama public schools.
After then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace stood in that doorway, shouting: “Segregation yesterday, segregation today — segregation forever!,” he was summoned to a meeting with President Lyndon Johnson. After the governor was confronted with the inevitable just outcome, Johnson looked at Wallace saying, “Governor, a hundred years from now, when a passing visitor pauses in front of your tombstone, what will it say? Will it read that you built, you unified and you enabled justice? Or will it say: “George Wallace; HE HATED!”
Many years later, paralyzed by an assassination attempt, Wallace was invited into an African-American church where he spoke of his deep regret, asking forgiveness for the injustice he had presided over all those years before.
Those Christians embraced his contrition, and his person, in a moving example of American compassion. I would like to think that all men of good will, but especially those whose hatred and intolerance thrives in Owosso are capable of Wallace’s humility, but I confess I have serious doubts.
Yes, The Argus-Press may very well forfeit some readership and advertising revenue. But I suspect Basso and his colleagues will “endure” those losses, however painful, as “badges of honor.”
Thomas Smith
Durand
