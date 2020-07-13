Dr. Anthony Fauci wakes up each day and decides where his allegiance will be directed: to the “Hippocratic Oath” which he (like all doctors) has taken, requiring all physicians to “first do no harm;” or to the fictitious, destructive political rhetoric of a president to whom he must report?
This ethical conflict is escalating to the point where this well-intentioned man will have to take one of two distinct positions: either he will have to resign from his government job and give frequent, no-holds-barred private reports on the state of our COVID-19 strategy; or his voice will continue to be marginalized, contradicted and denigrated by a president determined to “first do great harm” to the entire nation.
Because of his long service to the welfare not only of America — but to the health of the entire world — his leadership, either in or out of government, will continue to command great respect. For this reason, it is long past time for Fauci to submit his resignation in protest; and appear before Congress to make the case for the outright rejection of Donald Trump’s incompetence while managing our pandemic response.
Unless respected men like Fauci finally confront and reject Trump’s failure, we will endure a national tragedy unparalleled in our 244-year history.
Thomas Smith
Durand
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.