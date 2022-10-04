I am writing to call attention to the classic example of Republican hypocrisy where the federal government is concerned: Then-Rep. Ron DeSantis vigorously opposed the 2017 Hurricane Sandy federal aid package, complaining that it was wasteful spending which would increase the national debt.
Fast forward to 2022, when he has requested relief for 100% of Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic damage. Why is it that Democratic officials seek federal disaster assistance regardless of whether it benefits their own state or district? The answer is that politics, greed and moral indifference nearly always determine Republican judgments on why and how the federal government should be mobilized.
And to top it all off, watch our home owners insurance go up(for the people that continue to build in hurricane zones) to cover the people that moved to Florida "for the great weather."
