There is a great team serving Durand on their city council, one which I would urge Durand voters to continue supporting with their vote.
I have personally had the pleasure of working with Mayor Deb Doyle and councilmembers Brian Boggs, Jeff Brands and John Matejewski for several years. Rich Folaron has impressed me also as an attentive and capable councilmember.
The amount of time these folks put in for what really amount to volunteer jobs is commendable. They have continued to stand tall as positive examples in Durand even during the worst that this year has put in front of our communities. Individually, they have been honored with recognition and awards both regionally and at the state level and rightly so.
These are the leaders Durand needs to continue to guide the city into the next chapter of growth and prosperity. I urge support for councilmembers Boggs, Brands, Matejewski and Folaron, as well as Mayor Deb Doyle.
State Rep. Ben Frederick
R-Owosso, 85th District
