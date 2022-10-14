Democracy!
If asked, this would be my answer to the question “what is the most important issue to you in the 2022 midterms?”
I realize some might say “who cares?” My response is, regardless, I believe I have a duty as a voter to speak out while we still have a democracy.
As a disclosure, and as usual, I have voted on a mixed ballot for some Republicans, but more Democrats. My comments are limited to three areas:
n I prefer Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel. This time, secretary of state is the most crucial of the three. I have attempted to listen to Republican Kristina Karmano, but I am unable to understand her.
n The only federal race is for representative in Congress. Both Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Republican nominee Tom Barrett are rising stars. Slotkin’s background is in the Central Intelligence Agency. Barrett’s is in the U.S. military. Slotkin is regularly called upon to express her views on national security. She already has gravitas. Slotkin is the incumbent for the office sought. I prefer Slotkin.
n In the future, state legislators may have more say than voters in establishing U.S. presidents. I have attempted to do my due diligence regarding candidates for state senator and representative; the truth is that there are limitations upon this voter. I lack sufficient information to express preferences.
Arnold Dunchock
Owosso
