I’m almost embarrassed to be an American.
I see legal immigrants being harassed and fined for keeping their businesses open because we still live in a free country. Some are being jailed for exercising their freedom.
They came here to be free of dictators and communism, and now have to fight and remind us that if we don’t fight with them to defend our rights, we will lose them.
An immigrant who comes here for the freedom they earned has to beg us to fight with them or lose it. I’m ashamed.
We have become so complacent, we’re letting it happen.
Now we live in the land of the free for now and home of the not so brave.
Foreigners are sending their babies here because they think they will be living a better life in a free world. What a joke.
Wynoma Chalker
Owosso
