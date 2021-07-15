What in the world is going on? Why is there so much anger, hate, pain and suffering? Are there any earthly answers?
Jesus answered him, “I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Nicodemus said to him, “I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. You must be born again.” (John 3:3, 7)
A person cannot understand the things that are spiritual “unless one is born again.” They “cannot see the kingdom of heaven” nor can they “enter the kingdom of God” unless they are born again.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only son of God. (John 3:16-18)
Jesus clearly stated he didn’t come to condemn us. We are already condemned by sin. We are unable to save ourselves let alone the world. Jesus came to save us from our sin that is killing us and each other. A house that has a condemned sign on it is unable to be restored. It can only be totally destroyed. Jesus takes the condemned sign down off our hearts and completely restores that which no one else can restore.
And this is the judgment: The light has come into the world, and people loved the darkness rather than the light because their works were evil. For everyone who does wicked things hates the light and does not come to the light, lest his works should be exposed. But whoever does what is true comes to the light, so that it may be clearly seen that his works have been carried out in God.” (John 3:19-21)
There are those of us who recognize that we are on a passenger plane doomed to crash, but there are many others who are in denial of that truth. Jesus is the one who will save us from that plane doomed to crash and transport us to the new heaven and new earth that is the dwelling place of God where “He will wipe away every tear from (our) eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.” (Revelation 21:3-4)
Today is the day of salvation. Are you being drawn to the light or do you hate the light and love the darkness?
“I have set before you life and death…Now choose life.” (Deuteronomy 30:19)
Richard Ross
Bennington Township
(1) comment
Beautiful. Thank you !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.