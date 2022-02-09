This letter is in response to a letter in the Jan. 22 edition of The Argus-Press regarding the Owosso City Council being unfair to JABB Management.
From the sideline, one could draw the conclusion about the council being unfair. But that’s not how government works. Over the years, I have been a representative for companies involved in rezoning properties and building projects that required approval from various Michigan townships, cities and even one that required state approval.
I always knew when the various planning commissions met and when the governing boards/councils met to dicuss and vote on the various commissions’ recommendations. Often, I had to ask, but I always knew. I feel the Owosso City Council did its due diligence in properly notifying the public and JABB. I read in the minutes of the previous city council meeting that a member of JABB couldn’t attend the meeting for various reason. That’s fine; then what about the another member of the JABB team attending? I have learned over the years that just because the planning commission approves a request doesn’t mean it will get approval from the final governing body.
On a final note, I was extremely disturbed to learn that council members Dan Law and Nick Pidek don’t read the local papers. Where do they get their local news from? Facebook? It takes several sources to completely and objectively stay informed, especially for our elected officials.
James Evans
Owosso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.