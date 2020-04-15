Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this past week ordered all garden centers to close and large stores to close areas dedicated to furniture, carpeting, paint and garden supplies. The governor wanted the ban for 70 days.
Closing off paint and flooring aisles in Home Depot makes no sense. Shutting down garden centers in the same stores where we buy groceries is also highly illogical. Private garden centers know how to create an environment safe for social distancing as is done in our grocery stores. These nursery and garden centers selling supplies are not high-risk infection areas.
People will go stir crazy without being able to complete home projects that are on the “honey-do” list. Limiting gardening options robs the therapeutic feeling during the spring season. We are seeing an increase in mental illness, domestic violence and child abuse with stay-at-home orders and ever-increasing financial anxiety.
Keeping people from doing therapeutic projects will exacerbate unrest associated with prolonged social isolation and stay-at-home confinement.
Appropriate social distancing measures are sufficient to slow the spread of infection: avoiding physical contact, washing hands, cleaning surfaces, keeping a distance, avoiding openly coughing, and even wearing a mask to keep from spitting on others or surfaces (not so you won’t get infected breathing the air).
Those who are at greater health risk should take appropriate measures to self-protect and self-distance. We can do life in grocery stores and Home Depot with appropriate social distancing measures. We can also do it other places without living in fear.
A complete societal shutdown is not the answer. The economic impact is massive and the ripple effects are astounding. Stay-at-home confinement of those workers who are not at a significant health risk is not the long-term solution (99.5 percent of those infected, with or without symptoms, recover). Keeping people from buying paint, flooring, furniture or garden plants has no medical or scientific justification and the ban serves no purpose.
Social distancing is what is working to stop spread of infection. Trust people to do the right thing and trust businesses to know how to create the safest place for people social distancing. We need to learn how to do life with a virus and to find ways to get back to doing things, even if phased in.
David Skjaerlund
Rush Township
(2) comments
One look at the crowd in Lansing today, totally disregarding social distancing rules while protesting the governor, is really good reason to believe that mandatory restrictions were indeed required.
Where did the writer get his medical degree? Trump University? Or did he just see it on Fox News? Why aren't these people in Lansing being arrested and given the $1000, tickets? The state could use the money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.